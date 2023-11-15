SpiceJet Pilot Disturbed By Laser Lights During Landing At Kolkata Airport

The matter was reported last night at around 8.00 pm (Representational)

The pilot of a SpiceJet aircraft was disturbed by a laser light show happening in vicinity of the Kolkata Airport yesterday. The pilot was distracted by the laser lights along the final approach path of the aircraft and immediately reported the the matter to Air Traffic Control and airport authorities.

Any kind of distraction or interference during the landing, one of the most crucial parts of a flight, can be dangerous, airport officials said.

The matter was reported last night at around 8.00 pm as the Bagdogra-Kolkata flight was approaching the runway. The laser lights were along the aircraft's final approach path before the aircraft touches down on the runway. The incident was then reported to the police by airport authorities.

"Normally we alert the local authorities when a pilot alerts us about such issues. The Airport Police station then alerts local police stations where the activity is taking place to take corrective measures. In this case too, immediately after receiving the message from the pilot, we alerted the authorities and corrective action was taken immediately to ensure safe flight operations at the airport which is our foremost priority," C Pattabhi, Airport Director of Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport told NDTV.

Airport authorities informed the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and Barasat Police officials under whose jurisdiction several Kali Puja pandals are organised in vicinity to the Kolkata airport. Some of these Kali Puja pandals had organised laser light shows, police sources said.

The police said they appealed the Kali Puja organisers to stop the laser light shows or reduce the intensity of the lights to ensure no disturbance to the pilots during landing and safe flight operations at the airport. No such complaint was reported after the matter was taken up with local authorities.