Son Preserves Mother's Body In Freezer To Draw Pension With Her Thumb Impression The woman died three years ago and her body was recovered from inside a freezer in a locked room.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police have recovered the embalmed body that was preserved in the freezer for over three years Kolkata: A man suspectedly preserved the body of his mother in a freezer to cash in her pension by using her thumb impression. Subhabrata Majumdar, in his early 50s, preserved the body with chemicals for over three years.



Kolkata Police, acting on a tip off, has recovered the well preserved body in the city's Behala area. Beena Mazumdar died nearly three years ago and her body was recovered from inside a freezer in a locked room, a senior police officer told PTI. The police are trying to ascertain the use of a second freezer as well.



The police have detained and are questioning the prime suspect and the woman's octogenarian husband Gopal Chandra Majumdar, who is also a pensioner.



The son was unemployed for quite a while and he has also admitted to the police of reading many medical journals on preservation of bodies. The father-son duo was withdrawing her pension every month without a miss. Her thumb impression was used to withdraw the pension all these years and police are trying to ascertain if there was any other motive behind the act.



The woman's husband has claimed his son said he will bring his wife back to life. Police are verifying all claims and are speaking to relatives and neighbours.



The neighbours knew the woman had died at a private hospital three years ago but were clueless about what happened to her body.



"The body of the woman was found cut open from her chest till the abdomen with the internal organs removed. It seems the body was embalmed and then kept inside the freezer," the officer told PTI.



(With PTI inputs)



