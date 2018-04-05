Son Preserves Mother's Body In Freezer To Draw Pension With Her Thumb Impression

Kolkata Police, acting on a tip off, has recovered the well preserved body in the city's Behala area. Beena Mazumdar died nearly three years ago and her body was recovered from inside a freezer in a locked room, a senior police officer told PTI. The police are trying to ascertain the use of a second freezer as well.
The police have detained and are questioning the prime suspect and the woman's octogenarian husband Gopal Chandra Majumdar, who is also a pensioner.
The son was unemployed for quite a while and he has also admitted to the police of reading many medical journals on preservation of bodies. The father-son duo was withdrawing her pension every month without a miss. Her thumb impression was used to withdraw the pension all these years and police are trying to ascertain if there was any other motive behind the act.
The woman's husband has claimed his son said he will bring his wife back to life. Police are verifying all claims and are speaking to relatives and neighbours.
The neighbours knew the woman had died at a private hospital three years ago but were clueless about what happened to her body.
(With PTI inputs)