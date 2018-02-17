Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines Installed At Kolkata Airport Airport Director Atul Dikhshit today said recently 22 sanitary napkin vending machines have been placed inside the ladies toilets of the airport at both departure and arrival levels of the terminal building.

Share EMAIL PRINT The cost of each sanitary napkin at the vending machines in Kolkata airport is Rs 5. (Representational) Kolkata: Airports Authority of India has installed sanitary napkin vending machines at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to enhance the travelling experience of lady passengers and support the cause of menstrual hygiene.



Airport Director Atul Dikhshit today said recently 22 sanitary napkin vending machines have been placed inside the ladies toilets of the airport at both departure and arrival levels of the terminal building.



"These sanitary napkin dispensing machine have been provided for promoting menstrual hygiene and maintaining personal cleanliness factors," Mr Dikshit said.



The services started in the beginning of 2018 with an average monthly consumption of 30-40 napkins per machine. The total consumption at all dispensers is around 700-800 of them per month.



The cost of each sanitary napkin is Rs 5 and the feedback of the customers on this facility is being regularly monitored, he added.



The Kolkata Airport has around 60,000 passenger movement daily and is expected to cross over 18.9 million footfall in the current fiscal. The sanitary napkin vending machines will go a long way in helping women passengers, he added.



Airports Authority of India has installed sanitary napkin vending machines at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to enhance the travelling experience of lady passengers and support the cause of menstrual hygiene.Airport Director Atul Dikhshit today said recently 22 sanitary napkin vending machines have been placed inside the ladies toilets of the airport at both departure and arrival levels of the terminal building."These sanitary napkin dispensing machine have been provided for promoting menstrual hygiene and maintaining personal cleanliness factors," Mr Dikshit said.The services started in the beginning of 2018 with an average monthly consumption of 30-40 napkins per machine. The total consumption at all dispensers is around 700-800 of them per month. The cost of each sanitary napkin is Rs 5 and the feedback of the customers on this facility is being regularly monitored, he added.The Kolkata Airport has around 60,000 passenger movement daily and is expected to cross over 18.9 million footfall in the current fiscal. The sanitary napkin vending machines will go a long way in helping women passengers, he added.