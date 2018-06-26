Road Rage: Two Killed, One Injured As Speeding Bus Hits Scooty In Kolkata

Akash Dutta and Bittu Sen, died in last night's accident, while Mrinmoy Parikshit, the rider, was severely injured.

Kolkata | | Updated: June 26, 2018 16:41 IST
Kolkata Police are investigating an accident in which a bus ran over two men on a scooty

Kolkata: 

Two persons have died and another one sustained injuries when a two-wheeler carrying them was hit by a speeding bus at Ultadanga in north Kolkata, police said today.

Akash Dutta (11) and Bittu Sen (16), both pillion riders without helmets, died in last night's accident, while Mrinmoy Parikshit (23), the rider, also without helmet, was severely injured, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"Two private buses were racing on the Ultadanga Main Road around 10.05pm when a scooty came between them. The biker lost his balance and one of the two buses hit his vehicle from behind. The two pillion riders fell off the vehicle and came under the wheels of the bus," the officer said.

The boys were declared brought dead at RG Kar Hospital, while the injured scooty rider is still critical, the officer said.



"Both the buses have been seized by the local police station and a search has been initiated for the drivers, who fled the scene after the incident," the officer said.

Local people had put up a road blockade after the incident, stalling traffic on the thoroughfare for around 30 minutes, the officer added.
 

road rageKolkata AccidentBus Hits Scooty

