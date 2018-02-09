Protests At Kolkata School After Alleged Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old According to the police, the three-year-old suffered repeatedly assault in school by her teacher. She was warned against telling her family by the teacher, who allegedly scared her with threats to bury her alive.

Share EMAIL PRINT Several parents gathered outside the Kolkata school and demanded the principal's arrest. Kolkata: A large number of parents protested outside a convent school in Kolkata after learnt that a Class 2 student had been allegedly sexually assaulted by a dance teacher for nearly a year.



The teacher has been arrested.



The horror surfaced when she stopped going to school.



The little girl told her parents everything yesterday. The parents went to the school immediately and demanded the teacher's arrest.



This morning, several parents gathered outside the school and demanded the arrest of the school's principal and administrators.



The school has denied the attack.



Parents alleged that the school had not installed CCTV cameras despite last year's protests at the school after a student was sexually harassed by two teachers.



