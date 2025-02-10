Kolkata Class 8 Student Raped, Killed; Left Home After Mother Scolded Her

A Class 8 student was raped and murdered in Kolkata after she had left home over being scolded by her mother. The cops found her body in the bushes in New Town on Friday morning. An e-rickshaw driver who was last spotted with the teenager has been arrested.

"The girl is a student of Class VIII. She left the house after her mother scolded her for not studying. She left a letter before leaving around 10 pm," the officer said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

When the girl didn't return until the next morning, the family lodged a missing complaint at the New Town Police Station at 4:30 am on Friday.

The Police then reviewed the CCTV footage and found that the girl boarded an e-rickshaw after leaving home. The e-rickshaw driver, 22-year-old Soumitra Roy, drove around with the young girl before taking her to an isolated place, where he allegedly assaulted her sexually. When the girl tried to raise an alarm, he allegedly strangled her to death and fled the spot.

The next morning, residents of the Lohar Pul locality of New Town noticed the body and informed the police. A half-naked body was found in a plot owned by the West Bengal Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation.

Looking at the signs on the girl's neck and scratch marks on her body, Police believe "there is a possibility that she was raped before being strangulated to death."

The post-mortem was conducted at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to ascertain the cause of death.

The Kolkata Police have found no evidence of anyone else's involvement. The accused has also confessed to the crime.

Mr Roy's wife has revealed that the accused has a criminal history. He was abusive and facing a case for molesting a woman in his hometown Ranaghat, the wife told.