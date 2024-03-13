Missing Kolkata Trader's Body Found, Mamata Banerjee Visits His Family

Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of Bhavo Lakhani on Wednesday (Representational)

The body of a missing businessman was recovered from underneath a water tank on the outskirts of the city, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The body of Bhavo Lakhani (44), who lived in south Kolkata's Ballygunge area, was found in a jute sack beneath the water tank at the residence of his business partner, Anirban Gupta, on Tuesday, the officer said.

Describing it as "pre-planned murder", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said only persons with an extreme 'criminal bent of mind' can commit such a crime in a cold-blooded manner.

Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of Bhavo Lakhani on return from Siliguri on Wednesday and consoled his grief-stricken family - his two sons and wife.

She said considering the gravity of the crime, the homicide section of the Kolkata Police has taken over the investigation of the case.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who accompanied Mamata Banerjee, said two persons - the main accused business partner Anirban Gupta and his accomplice Suman - were arrested in connection with the murder.

Anirban Gupta reportedly confessed his crime after he was interrogated in presence of Suman.

The body was found during a police raid on Anirban Gupta's house, prompted by suspicion from neighbours who noticed sudden construction activity around the tank in Nimta area, on the northern fringes of the city, police said.

Anirban Gupta allegedly confessed to striking Bhavo Lakhani forcefully on the head with a cricket wicket during a heated argument on Monday morning at his residence, and subsequently concealing the body in a sack, the officer added.

Forensic tests and a post-mortem examination revealed that the victim had been subjected to physical assault, with visible injury marks on the body, including the head.

Vineet Goyal said that inquiries indicated the accused had borrowed a significant amount of money from the victim but failed to repay it over an extended period.

Bhavo Lakhani purportedly visited Anirban Gupta's residence early on Monday to discuss "recovery of the money," but his mobile phone became unreachable shortly afterwards, the officer said based on preliminary investigations.

In response to a query, Vineet Goyal said it remained unclear whether more than two persons were present at the scene when the murder occurred.

