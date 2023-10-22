Massive Fire Breaks Out At Building In Kolkata, 8 Fire Engines On Spot

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

A fire broke out at a house in the city's Ultadanga area around 6:45pm on Sunday following which eight fire tenders were pressed into service, police said.

Three residents of the house on East Canal Road under Manicktala police station limits sustained minor burns, police added.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it could be due to explosion of LPG cylinders stored inside the house, a senior police officer said.

"The cause of the fire will be ascertained by the forensics team. But there were massive sounds resembling blasts of gas cylinders. The fire has been brought under control," he told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)