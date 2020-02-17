Born On February 14, Kolkata Zoo Names Zebra 'Valentina'

The zoo now has two male and female zebras (File)

The Alipore zoo in Kolkata announced on Monday the arrival of a zebra and two lemurs.

The zebra foal was named Valentina as she was born on February 14, the Valentine's Day, zoo director Asish Samanta told reporters.

With Valentina, who is doing fine, the zoo now has two male and female zebras, he said.

Two lemurs were also born in the first week of February, raising their number in the zoo to four, Mr Samanta said.

The two lemur pups are yet to be named, he said.

Lemurs are mammals and native only to the island of Madagascar.

People will be able to see the newborns in a week's time, he said.