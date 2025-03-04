Tourist Captures Rare Footage Of Zebra Giving Birth, Internet In Awe

In a breathtaking and rare moment, a group of safari tourists at Kruger National Park in South Africa witnessed the miraculous birth of a zebra foal. Amy Dippold, a member of the safari group, captured the incredible scene on camera and shared the video on Instagram, where it has gone viral. As the safari group embarked on their adventure, they were thrilled to spot a giraffe. However, their guide quickly drew their attention to an even more remarkable sight - a zebra in labour, moments away from giving birth.

"We had just finished tea time in the bush, and thought we were going to enjoy the giraffe's nearby when our guide noticed that the zebra was giving birth!!! It was so exciting! Never had they witnessed this before on the reserve. For the next 20 minutes, we watched from start to finish. Wow!!! What a blessing," the video was captioned by Amy Dippold.

Watch the video here:

The video sparked a mixed reaction in the comments section, with many social media users expressing gratitude to Amy Dippold for sharing the incredible footage. However, others criticized her for recording the intimate moment, arguing that it was an invasion of the zebra's privacy and that she should have respected its natural process without documentation.

One user wrote, "What an amazing moment to witness. Thank you for sharing. Another commented, "Fun fact: Zebras always stay close to giraffes because they know the giraffe can detect threats earlier than them."

A third said, "Omg!!! that is incredible that you got to witness that!"

A fourth wrote, "Why do humans think they are so important and that they can take, take, take? Respect other living creatures, and give this mother the peace she deserves whilst birthing."

A fifth user addressed the haters saying, "If you look at the behaviour of that zebra, you can see she was completely relaxed with the vehicle being there. If she wasn't, she just would've moved into the bush ... all the courageous social warriors can calm down, lol."

Ms Dippold also addressed the hate comments and wrote, "Our guide has lived on the reserve for many years, she is with the animals every day, she knows and sees and does more for them than every single person commenting, and finally… the zoom ok my camera works well and we were so quiet, AND the zebra was so unbothered, that they hung out close by for a long time after the baby could walk, we slowly backed away because they were not leaving. All haters will be blocked and removed."