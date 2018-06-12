Kolkata Weather: Heavy Rain Hits Kolkata, Eight Killed In Parts Of Bengal

Several people were stranded with reduced number of buses and auto-rickshaws plying on roads. Waterlogging was reported from areas like College Street, Behala, Ultadanga and EM Bypass, among others.
Heavy rain and thunderstorm also lashed other parts of Bengal. Eight people were killed in lightning strike in different districts in southern part of the state, news agency ANI reported.
While, four people were killed in Bankura, one each died in East Midnapore, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts.
CommentsThe weatherman has forecast heavy rain in isolated places of Gangetic West Bengal till tomorrow morning and northern part of the state, including Darjeeling, Cooch Behar and Kalimpong, till Thursday.
Squally wind with speed reaching 35 to 45 km per hour is likely along and off the West Bengal coast, the Met department said.