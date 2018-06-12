Kolkata Weather: Heavy Rain Hits Kolkata, Eight Killed In Parts Of Bengal Kolkata Rain: Several people were stranded with reduced number of buses and auto-rickshaws plying on roads. Waterlogging was reported from areas like College Street, Behala, Ultadanga and EM Bypass, among others.

Kolkata: Kolkata was hit by heavy rain this evening, inundating several parts of the city and disrupting traffic in the busy office hours. The weather office recorded 15 mm rainfall in Kolkata till 5.30 pm today.



Several people were stranded with reduced number of buses and auto-rickshaws plying on roads. Waterlogging was reported from areas like College Street, Behala, Ultadanga and EM Bypass, among others.

The weather office recorded 15 mm rainfall in Kolkata till 5.30 pm today



While, four people were killed in Bankura, one each died in East Midnapore, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts.



The weatherman has forecast heavy rain in isolated places of Gangetic West Bengal till tomorrow morning and northern part of the state, including Darjeeling, Cooch Behar and Kalimpong, till Thursday.



Squally wind with speed reaching 35 to 45 km per hour is likely along and off the West Bengal coast, the Met department said.



