The video clip of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the student pleading for mercy even as he was forced to remove his clothes.

Kolkata | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: June 03, 2018 21:14 IST
Kolkata Student Stripped, Beaten Up Inside College For Questioning Union

The incident happened at St Paul's Cathedral College in Kolkata

Kolkata:  A member of Trinamool Congress' students wing was allegedly "stripped" and beaten up inside the campus of a prominent Kolkata college by member's of his own party for raising questions about misuse of union funds.

The video clip of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the student pleading for mercy even as he was forced to remove his clothes in front of a group of people. The incident happened at St Paul's Cathedral College in Kolkata.

The first-year student, who also holds a post in the Trinamool Chatra Parishad-run students' union, was beaten up by other members of his organisation when he raised questions about the expenses incurred for arranging an upcoming fest in the college.

State education minister Partha Chatterjee today said "strict action" will be taken against anyone found involved in the act. "If the allegations were found to be true in the inquiry report of the college, the government will show 'zero tolerance' to such misconduct," he said.

Trinamool Chatra Parishad president Jaya Dutta said she will speak with the college authorities and members of her party before taking any action.

