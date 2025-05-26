Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Kolkata Metro Passengers To Be Fined For Crossing 'Yellow Line' On Platforms

The measure was being taken to ensure the safety and security of passengers, it said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Kolkata Metro Passengers To Be Fined For Crossing 'Yellow Line' On Platforms
Metro officials have now decided to launch a special drive against the erring commuters.
Kolkata:

The Kolkata Metro on Monday said it will fine people who unnecessarily cross the 'yellow' safety line on platforms of the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor from June 1.

Those crossing the 'yellow' line will be fined Rs 250, it said in a statement.

The measure was being taken to ensure the safety and security of passengers, it said.

"It has been found that a section of the commuters unnecessarily cross the yellow line when there is no train at the station in spite of repeated requests. In order to curb this tendency, Metro Railway authorities have now decided to launch a special drive against the erring commuters," it said.

"Unnecessarily crossing the yellow line will be considered a nuisance activity in the Metro station premises and will attract a penalty of Rs 250 from June 1," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kolkata, Kolkata Metro, Kolkata Metro Fine
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com