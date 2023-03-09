Kolkata Man Drowns In Jadavpur University's Lake After Celebrating Holi

His body was fished out by divers deployed by the police around 4.30 pm. (Representational)

A former student of the Jadavpur University in Kolkata drowned in a lake at the varsity's campus on Wednesday, officials said.

Md Asif Mondal, a former student of the Architecture Department who graduated last year, sneaked into the fenced lake for a dip around 3.30 pm after celebrating Holi with his friends, they said.

"He could not be sighted after going deep into the waters, following which a search was started," the varsity's registrar Snehamanju Basu told PTI.

His body was fished out by divers deployed by the police around 4.30 pm, another official said.

When taken to a state-run hospital, Mondal was declared brought dead, he said.

Amid concerns over the safety of students at the campus, Mr Basu said the fence will be strengthened.

An SFI leader of the varsity said Mondal went to the waters after celebrating Holi with his friends.

