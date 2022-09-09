Kolkata Double Murder Accused Arrested While Trying To Slip Out Of City

In Kolkata, class 10 students Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar were strangled in a moving car

The prime accused in the double murder of school students in Kolkata last month was arrested today while he was trying to slip out of the city. Satyendra Choudhury, 30, the alleged mastermind, was arrested from Howrah railway station by a special police team, officials confirmed.

Class 10 students Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar were strangled in a moving car on August 22 and their bodies were dumped at two separate points in a canal in Basirhat near Kolkata. The bodies were finally identified by the victims' families last Tuesday in the police morgue.

An attempt to swindle Rs 50,000, on the pretext of selling a motorbike, had allegedly led to the murders of the two boys who knew each other.

The incident has brought to light a glaring lack of coordination within the police department. The bodies, found by Basirhat police, remained in the police morgue for more than two weeks, despite the victims' families having already approached Baguiati Police Station for help after the duo went missing.

The double murder had shocked the city and the families of the victims accused the police of insensitivity and negligence for not having acted on their complaints. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee then pulled up the Bidhan Nagar Police Commissionerate and issued stern instructions to catch the culprits. The Inspector-In-Charge of Baguiati Police Station and a Sub-Inspector were suspended for dereliction of duty.