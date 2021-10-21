Woman Held, Son On The Run In Murder Case Of Kolkata Executive, Driver

Subir Chaki was the managing director of prominent engineering firm Kilburn Engineering.

In a breakthrough in the double murder case that has rocked Kolkata since Sunday, the police Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old woman after she confessed to conspiracy in crime. Her son, who is believed to be a key suspect, is on the run.

According to sources, some blood-stained clothes have been seized from the woman's house in Diamond Harbour about 50 km from the place where the murders took place.

The bodies of Subir Chaki, the managing director of prominent engineering firm Kilburn Engineering, and his driver were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back at different floors of the ancestral house of the senior corporate executive in south Kolkata's Gariahat area on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman - Mithu Haldar - and her older son had contacted Subir Chaki in response to an advertisement in the newspaper about the sale of the property. The two had come and visited the building some time ago.

Police suspect Mithu Haldar - who worked as a domestic help at the home of a teacher in Diamond Harbour - and her son wanted to rob Mr Chacki. They contacted him again for the meeting this Sunday pretending to be a different set of interested buyers if his property.

Police officials say that some other people are also involved in the crime and efforts are underway to track them down.

Managing director of Kilburn Engineering, which is a Williamson Magor group company, Mr Chaki was an alumnus of St Xaviers School, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta. He was an active member of CII eastern region till he moved to Mumbai about 10 years ago. Since then, he was shuttle between Mumbai and Kolkata as per his work requirements.

He is survived by his mother, wife, a daughter who is married and lives in Bangalore and a son who works in London.

Rabin Manfal has a wife, a daughter and three sons.