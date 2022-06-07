Elderly Couple Found Dead In Kolkata Flat; Stock Market Angle Suspected

Kolkata double murder: Police suspect some close to the victims had killed them.

An elderly Gujarati couple was found dead in a south Kolkata neighbourhood, in an incident of alleged double murder that might have links to the share market, police said.

The dead were identified as Ashok Shah, 60, and his wife Reshmi Shah, 55. The woman was found with a very deep injury on her shoulder, said police.

Their bodies were found lying in a pool of blood in their flat in Bhabanipore area, near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence which is a high-security zone.

Police suspect some close to the victims had killed them.

"Circumstantial evidence indicates that those who came to their house were known to them and the woman might have opened the door," news agency PTI said citing the officer.

Gunfire was also heard from inside the house, sources said. The shell of a bullet was recovered from the house.

The officer said the police are trying to find if the couple had taken loan to invest in stock market.

Meanwhile, local reports citing preliminary inquiry suggest the couple had entered into an argument with a potential buyer of their house a few days ago.

The police have seized the victims' mobile phones and going through their call logs.

City mayor Firhad Hakim and top officers of Kolkata Police have visited the spot. Police also used sniffer dogs to conduct searches.

Further investigation is on.