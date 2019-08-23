In Kolkata Crash, 'Biryani Brother' Was Driving From Party With A Friend

The Jaguar crash took place on Saturday near Kolkata's famous Park Street.

The case of the 'Biryani brothers' in Kolkata was beginning to sound straight out of a Bollywood story of brotherly love. A young man taking the rap for his elder brother who allegedly killed two people when he crashed his Jaguar late at night.

Arsalan Parwez, the 21-year-old younger sibling, had earlier claimed that he was behind the wheels and surrendered before the police. Four days later, it emerged that it was his elder brother Raghib who drove the car. Raghib Parwez was arrested on Wednesday.

But more details are emerging about the Jaguar-Mercedes crash in heart of the city that killed two Bangladeshi nationals and injured three others. It now seems that Raghib and Arsalan Parwez, who belong to a well-known Kolkata family that runs the popular biryani chain Arsalan, mislead the police not just about which of them crashed the car.

The family also failed to mention that there was another person in the car. He was travelling with Raghib Parwez after the two attended a birthday party.

Though the police has confirmed the presence of the second person in the car, his identity has not been disclosed yet. His believed to be a school friend of Raghib and the son of the principal of one of Kolkata's best known boys' school.

The fact that they were returning from a party may also explain, say sources, why the Parwez family allegedly switched the brothers before the police.

Raghib Parwez, say people who know the brothers, may have been driving under the influence of alchohol, something tests would have shown up. His younger brother Arsalan, who first surrendered before the police, was asleep at home at the time. His blood tests for alcohol turned out to be negative.

Raghib Parwez reportedly has several cases of speeding and rash driving against him. In 2017, he is believed to have crashed a bright red Porsche into a road divider in Kolkata's Salt Lake late at night and escaped.

The police had identified the car as that of the Arsalan family though the identity of the driver was possibly never fully established.

Arslan Parvez and his uncle - who apparently masterminded the switch - have been released on bail. But Raghib Parwez is in police custody till September 3.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.