2 Bangladeshi Bystanders Killed In Mercedes-Jaguar Crash In Kolkata

Two Bangladeshi nationals who had taken shelter at a Kolkata police outpost to escape rain were crushed to death on Saturday, when a Jaguar car ram them after hitting a Mercedes Benz sedan. The driver of the Jaguar -- a 22-year-old man from a prominent Kolkata family-- was arrested after the accident.

The crash took place at around 2 am today. The accused, who was allegedly speeding, crashed into a Mercedes Benz car. Both the luxury vehicles spun out of control and the Jaguar rammed the victims standing nearby.

A third Bangladeshi national --who escaped being hit by the car-- said the couple was crushed against the wall of the police outpost.

The victims-- identified as 35-year-old Kazi MD Mainul Alam and Tania, 28-- had come to Kolkata from Dhaka for the woman's medical treatment. They had gone to a restaurant for dinner and were trying to get a taxi to return to their hotel when the accident took place.

They were taken to a Kolkata hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

The Jaguar driver, identified Arsalan Parvez, allegedly fled the accident site. The driver and the passenger of the Mercedes also got injured.

The accused belongs to a well-know Kolkata family which runs a popular restaurant chain - 'Arsalan'.

