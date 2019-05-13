Kolkata Airport Operations Hit After Network Failure, 20 Flights Delayed

Kolkata airport authorities say the IT team is working on the issue. But it involves manual restoration which is taking time.

Kolkata | Edited by | Updated: May 13, 2019 21:36 IST
The airport started printing the boarding pass manually when the issue started


Kolkata: 

Over 20 flights have been delayed at the Kolkata airport after the network servers inside the airport crashed.

The trouble started around 5.15 pm, after which all airlines started issuing boarding pass manually.

Airport authorities say the IT team is working on the issue. But it involves manual restoration which is taking time.



