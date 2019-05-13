Kolkata Airport Operations Hit After Network Failure, 20 Flights Delayed

The airport started printing the boarding pass manually when the issue started

Over 20 flights have been delayed at the Kolkata airport after the network servers inside the airport crashed.

The trouble started around 5.15 pm, after which all airlines started issuing boarding pass manually.

Airport authorities say the IT team is working on the issue. But it involves manual restoration which is taking time.

