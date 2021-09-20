Kolkata, Adjoining Areas Witness Heavy Rain

Kolkata: The rainfall is likely to continue for the next two to three hours.

In view of the movement of cyclonic circulation from North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal, Kolkata and its adjoining areas are witnessing heavy rainfall.

As per information shared by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Kolkata, strong moisture incursion and heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly and East Medinipur.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation hovering over North West Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts was extending upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting south-westwards with height.

