Bengali TV Actor Joy Mukherjee Arrested For Threatening Co-Star

The actress and Joy Mukherjee have worked in two films together.

A TV actor has been arrested for allegedly threatening an actress by stopping her car in the middle of the road, police said on Sunday.

TV actor Sanjay Mukherjee, popular in the industry as Joy Mukherjee, has been arrested by police from Tollygunge Police Station area on Saturday after an actress lodged a complaint alleging that she was threatened by the actor and her car was stopped in the middle of the road.

She also alleged that her assistant was assaulted by Joy Mukherjee, police said.

According to the actress' complaint, the incident happened on Friday afternoon when Joy Mukherjee overtook her and blocked the road when she was heading towards Southern Avenue in her chauffeur-driven car.

She has alleged that Joy Mukherjee, after alighting from his car, walked up to the actress' vehicle and tried to forcibly open the door, the police officer said quoting the actress' complaint.

Joy Mukherjee could not open the door but his yanking damaged the door's handle, he said.

When the actress assistant stepped out and tried to pacify Joy Mukherjee, he was hit by the actor, police said.

Only after the passers-by intervened, the actress managed to leave the spot. Later in the evening, she lodged a complaint with Tollygunge Police Station in this connection.

Joy Mukherjee was arrested under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We are collecting evidence and going through the CCTV footages," the police officer said.

The actress and Joy Mukherjee have worked in two films together.