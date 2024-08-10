Injuries Suggest Kolkata Trainee Doctor Was Assaulted Before Murder: Sources

Several student associations took out a rally, demanding a swift probe into her death.

The visible injuries on the body of the woman trainee doctor, who was found dead at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday, suggested that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered sources said. A case of rape and murder has been registered by the police.

According to sources, there were injuries on the 31-year-old woman's private parts, face, lips, neck, stomach, fingers and ankle.

The second-year post-graduate medical student reportedly had a late dinner on Thursday after which she went to study in the seminar hall on the third floor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She was seen in an unconscious state the next morning.

The autopsy was videographed and was conducted in the presence of a magistrate.

The police have so far not made any official statement on the cause of her death as the postmortem report is awaited. They, however, have added rape and murder sections to the case and arrested one person for his alleged involvement.

The man is reportedly an outsider who had free access to the different departments of the hospital.

Her mother has claimed that she was found in a semi-nude state with injury marks on her body and her spectacles broken, alleging she was murdered.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CBI Enquiry

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of the trainee doctor.

"The body of the second-year postgraduate student at RG Kar Medical College, found dead inside the Seminar Hall on the 3rd floor of the emergency building under mysterious circumstances, reportedly had injury marks. Unconfirmed reports suggest signs of strangulation and traces of seminal fluid. This appears to be a clear case of murder, possibly involving rape. The case should be immediately transferred to the CBI," he posted on X on Friday.

Criticizing the Mamata Banerjee-led government, he said, "Instead of addressing the issue seriously, the State Government has formed an 11-member inquiry committee, which bizarrely includes some interns. It seems the government is either trying to cover up its negligence or is not taking this matter seriously."

The body of the second-year Postgraduate Student of RG Kar Medical College, who was found dead inside the Seminar Hall on the 3rd floor of the emergency building inside the campus under mysterious circumstances, reportedly had injury marks.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that there… pic.twitter.com/IWOa03R6BR — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) August 9, 2024

Mr Adhikari urged the student community, especially medical students, to protest "vigorously" against the State Government's "complacent attitude".

"I will provide all the support necessary to ensure justice for the deceased student," he said.

Meanwhile, several student associations took out a rally, demanding a swift probe into her death.