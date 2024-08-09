Woman Trainee Doctor Found Dead At Kolkata Hospital, Mother Alleges Murder

"An unfortunate incident has taken place, we are investigating," Kolkata Police said. (Representational)

A woman trainee doctor was found dead inside a government-run hospital's seminar hall in Kolkata on Friday.

The post-graduate medical student reportedly had a late dinner on Thursday after which she went to study in the seminar hall on the third floor of the campus. She was seen in an unconscious state the next morning.

The 31-year-old victim's mother claimed she was found in a semi-nude state with injury marks on her body and her spectacles were broken, alleging her daughter was murdered.

"An unfortunate incident has taken place, we are investigating," Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said.

BJP workers held a demonstration at the hospital against the student's death. The protesters were later asked by the students to leave the premises, asking not to give the incident a political colour.