Flight To Malaysia From Delhi Lands In Kolkata After Passenger Falls Ill

The IndiGo flight resumed its journey after the passenger was wheeled out (File Photo)

A Kuala Lumpur-bound Indigo flight from New Delhi made a priority landing in the city airport on Friday after a passenger was taken ill mid-air, officials said.

The aircraft resumed its journey after the passenger was wheeled out and taken to a hospital.

The pilot of the Indigo flight sought permission for priority landing from the Air Traffic Control of the NSC Bose International Airport after the passenger fell sick, officials of the airport said.

The permission was granted and the plane made a safe landing.

An ambulance was then brought to the tarmac and the ill passenger taken to a hospital in it, the officials said.

Flight operations in the airport were not affected due to the unscheduled landing, they said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.