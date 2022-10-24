Fire At Leather Godown In Kolkata, Rescue Ops On

Twenty fire engines have reached the spot.

A fire broke out in a leather godown in the Bantala Leather Complex area of Kolkata on Monday.

A rescue operation is underway.

Earlier on October 13, a fire broke out at the studio of a production house in the Kudghat area of South Kolkata.

Thick smoke was seen billowing out, which could be seen from far-off areas after a massive fire broke out in the studio and godown of Eskey movies Thursday morning.

As many as 10 fire tenders had reached the production house- located at 27, Baburam Ghosh road in the Kudghat area, Kolkata- to extinguish the fire.

The wrath of fire had turned the huge expensive equipment of the studio of Eskey movies into ashes.

The fire department was seen firefighting after reaching the spot to tame the flame.

"After hours of fire fighting the blaze has been contained and no casualties have been reported", the fire department had said.

The cause of the fire is not clear yet. Police have arrived at the spot to investigate the matter.

Earlier, the same incident was reported from Howrah, West Bengal after a fire broke out in a Howrah garage on October 4.

Upon receiving the information about the blaze in the garage that falls under the Domjur Police Station area, fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

The blaze, which prima facie suggests was triggered by a short circuit, caused extensive damage to the two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked in the garage.

