Ex-Student Assaults Jadavpur University Professor Over 'Discrimination'

adavpur University professor allegedly assaulted by a former student

A Jadavpur University professor was allegedly assaulted by a former student near the varsity main gate in Kolkata, officials said this morning.

Professor Abdul Kafi of the Bengali department was having tea near the university main gate on Friday afternoon when a former student, identified as Rajesh Santra, hit him repeatedly, the officials said.

As Professor Kafi fell to the ground, he was rescued by students and by-standers and Mr Santra was detained by varsity employees and taken to the main administrative building Aurobindo Bhavan, they said.

Mr Santra, who passed out in 2015, told the university authorities afterwards that Professor Kafi had allegedly "discriminated" against him when he was a student of the department, the sources said.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said, "We want strict action against Santra who had been stalking Prof Kafi for a long time and finally carried on such an audacious attack."

Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said, "The university informed the police after the attack on the teacher and would always take a stern view about such incidents."

Rajesh Santra, who is a resident of Hooghly district, was arrested, an officer of Jadavpur police station said.

