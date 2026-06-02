Drugs, Alchohol, Rave-Style Parties: Kolkata Cops Probe Double Death Case

Police investigation into the Golf Green double death case has revealed that the flat, rented by Mohammad Dilshad, was frequently used for house parties involving young men and women, where drugs and alcohol were consumed, and obscene reels allegedly filmed.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said that the flat was a hub of substance abuse, with young people getting addicted to drugs and alcohol and creating obscene reels.

This shocking information came to light during the initial police investigation into the death of a couple in Golf Green. After the autopsy, doctors told the police that the death occurred due to a drug overdose.

The bodies of Mohammad Dilshad and his girlfriend Mehuli Sanyal were recovered from a flat in Golf Green on Sunday. Mehuli's mother, a resident of Ramgarh in south Kolkata, alleged that her daughter was murdered.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested a couple, Mushtaq Ali Mollah alias Rohit and Anjali Bangiro, on Sunday itself. Mushtaq's house is in Haridevpur in the southern suburbs. Anjali, a resident of Jharkhand, is a college student in Kolkata. The police have also arrested a youth named Chandan Paswan. Mushtaq, Anjali, and Chandan had a 'house party' all night on Saturday. Dilshad and Mehuli also joined them.

According to the police, Chandan left the flat on Saturday afternoon. Investigators are also probing allegations that sexually explicit videos were shot at the location.

To investigate further, a forensic team of experts visited the flat on Monday and collected samples to ascertain what kind of drugs were used. According to the initial autopsy report, Mehuli died first, and a short while later, Dilshad died. The injury on Mehuli's head was due to a fall, the report said. The two died mainly due to excessive intoxication.

Police have learned that Mehuli left her house in 2023 with a young man named Shahbaz. Since then, she has been living with multiple partners. The last time she was seen with a live-in partner was with Mushtaq. Mehuli was a regular at house and rave parties in South Kolkata. During this, she met college student Anjali. Mushtaq used to stay in that flat with Dilshad most of the time.

Police said the young men and women would stay together for one or two nights, during which they consumed alcohol and drugs freely. In return, they were required to pay a hefty amount as a ‘package' to Dilshad. An investigation is underway to gather further details, police added.