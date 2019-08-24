Chinese-Origin Woman Murdered In Kolkata's Chinatown, Relative Critical

The police said that the house door was bolted from inside. (Representational)

A 60-year-old woman and her octogenarian father-in-law were found bleeding from stab injuries on the courtyard of their home in Tangra, known as Kolkata's Chinatown. The police rushed to the house after receiving an emergency call around 9.15 am Friday.

The two were taken to hospital, but the woman was declared brought dead. Her father-in-law is in a critical condition.

The homicide department of the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar also reached the spot to assist officers from the local Tangra police station.

The police said that the house door -- a 10-foot-high red iron gate typical of homes in Tangra --was bolted from inside. Everything inside the house seemed intact.

The father-in-law, Li Kasong, was a much-respected record keeper and almanac reader of the local community. His son assisted him in the job. The daughter-in-law was Li Han Meihha, a housewife.

Shocked locals claimed that the murder is linked to the growing interest of property developers in the area. The victims' home is located opposite an upmarket residential high rise.

However, sources say there is a possibility that the murder could be the result of a family dispute.

