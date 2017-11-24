Bengal Celebrates GI Tag With 9-Kg Rasogolla, Said To Be World's Biggest

Days after West Bengal was granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for "Banglar Rasogolla", two self-help groups in Nadia district near Kolkata collaborated to produce a gigantic version of the round syrupy dessert, which they claim is the world's biggest.The enormous Rasogolla, weighing nine kilograms with the syrup and more than six kilograms without it, took five professional sweet makers, helpers to work with its ingredients.The members of self-help groups based in Fulia said the sweet was also their tribute to the legendary sweet maker Haradhan Mondal, whom they called the actual inventor of the rasogolla."The makers needed 150 kg of sugar, five-and-a-half kg of cottage cheese and 400 grams of flour to make that single piece of Rasogolla weighing nine kg. It was quite a spectacle," said Abhinaba Basak, member of the group 'Junior One Hundred' that organised the event."We served the sweet dish to 400 people in our locality. We divided the iconic Rasogolla among people to observe the occasion," he said.A Kolkata-based confectioner, Nobin Chandra Das, is known to be the inventor of the popular spongy white Banglar Rasogolla in 1868.Mr Basak, however, claims that the sweet dish was first invented in Fulia by Haradhan Mondal who later moved to Kolkata and came in touch with Das."The original rasogolla, invented in Nadia was known as soft rasogolla. It was first invented by Mondal at his small sweet shop in Fulia. He is the actual inventor of the dish. However, Nobin Chandra Das was responsible for making the spongy Rasogolla," he added.