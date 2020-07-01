Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Allegedly Attacked By Trinamool Workers In Kolkata

Dilip Ghosh said he had gone out for a cup of tea when he was attacked (File)

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers when he had gone out for tea at a stall in North 24 Parganas district.

"I was going for a cup of tea when I was attacked by TMC workers. My vehicle was vandalised and the security personnel was also manhandled. I do not know what is TMC's problem," he said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)