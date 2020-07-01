Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Allegedly Attacked By Trinamool Workers In Kolkata

Kolkata:
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers when he had gone out for tea at a stall in North 24 Parganas district.
"I was going for a cup of tea when I was attacked by TMC workers. My vehicle was vandalised and the security personnel was also manhandled. I do not know what is TMC's problem," he said.
Further details are awaited.
