7 Arrested For Using Mobile Phones To Cheat At Government Job Exam

Police said candidates were caught using mobile phones and Bluetooth headsets. (Representational)

Seven candidates appearing for a government recruitment examination at a Kolkata-based college were caught cheating using mobile phones and Bluetooth headsets, police said on Monday.

"The recruitment exam for judicial clerkship was being conducted on Sunday when officials of Heramba Chandra College caught candidates cheating using mobile phones and Bluetooth headsets. Seven of them have been arrested," an official of Rabindra Sarobar police station said.

An investigation is on to bust the cheating racket and also to find out how the examinees managed to carry the devices inside the examination hall.