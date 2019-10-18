3 Kolkata Men Con US Customers As 'Microsoft Officials'; Arrested

The accused -- Sidharth Banthia, Ishfaque Ahmed and Rizwaen Ali -- were arrested during a raid at the call centre on Thursday evening, a senior official of the Cyber Crime Cell of the Kolkata Police said.

Kolkata | | Updated: October 18, 2019 15:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3 Kolkata Men Con US Customers As 'Microsoft Officials'; Arrested

Following a complaint by a Delhi resident a probe was launched and the arrests were made, police said.


Kolkata: 

Three men have been arrested for allegedly conning US-based customers through a call centre in the city's Topsia area by impersonating as officials of tech giant Microsoft, police said on Friday.

The accused -- Sidharth Banthia, Ishfaque Ahmed and Rizwaen Ali -- were arrested during a raid at the call centre on Thursday evening, a senior official of the Cyber Crime Cell of the Kolkata Police said.

Following a complaint by a New Delhi resident that several persons from Kolkata were allegedly conning people in the name of providing them with technical support from Microsoft, a probe was launched and the arrests were made, he said.

Six hard disks, one pen drive and several incriminating documents were seized from the possession of the accused persons and the call centre, he said.

"A case has been started under sections of the IT Act. We are interrogating the accused to find out if more people are involved in the racket," he added.



Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kolkata Policekolkata crimeKolkata news

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Delhi ZooIMFSA BobdeOdd EvenFATFSensexRahul GandhiDonald TrumpDelhiElection NewsElection 2019Election DateMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusHousefull 4

................................ Advertisement ................................