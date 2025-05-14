2 Employees Looted Of Rs 2.66 Crore In Kolkata. Robbery Was Planned By Cob

A Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector was on Wednesday arrested for his alleged involvement in the loot of Rs 2.66 crore from two employees of a private firm while they were travelling in a taxi in Entally area here, officials said.

The robbery took place on May 5 around 11.45 am when the two employees of a private foreign exchange company took a taxi from S N Banerjee Road to deposit the funds to a state-run bank in Park Circus area of the metropolis.

"The ASI had planned the entire robbery. We have arrested him," a police officer said, without elaborating.

The employees of the company had claimed that two unidentified persons had got inside the taxi after forcing the driver to stop near Kamardanga, following which they escaped with the money.

The detective department of the Kolkata Police started an investigation after receiving a complaint.

With the arrest of the ASI, four persons have so far been apprehended, including a staff of the firm, in connection with the robbery, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

