Kerala Youth Congress Worker, 30, Killed; Cops Suspect Left Supporters

Share EMAIL PRINT Thiruvananthapuram: A 30-year-old Youth Congress worker has been allegedly murdered in Kerala's Kannur district.



The incident took place late Monday night when a gang of men allegedly first threw a country made bomb, and then attacked the man with sharp weapons. There were two other Youth Congress workers who were injured in the attack.



Police sources say they suspect CPI(M) supporters behind the attack.



Shuhaib was an office bearer for the Youth Congress. He was rushed to a hospital in Kannur, but died while being taken to another hospital for better treatment.



North Kerala's Kannur, where the latest murder took place, is a politically volatile town.



Kerala politics has been dominated by the Left and the Congress, with coalitions led by the two ruling the state by turns. The BJP and RSS are attempting to build their cadre in the state, with the BJP hoping to change its status of a marginal player by the 2019 general elections. In the state elections last year, won by the CPM-led LDF, the BJP won a seat for the first time.





