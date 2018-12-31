Write Off Farm Loans Up To Rs 2 Lakh: Congress To Kerala Government

The Vijayan government should immediately take steps to write off all farm loans: Congress

The Congress party in Kerala today asked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government to ensure that all farmers' loans up to Rs 2 lakh are written off, or face massive protests.

Addressing the media in the state, state Congress President Mulappally Ramachandran said that the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) is "duty bound to do so".

"The CPI-M backed Kissan Sabha had organised numerous farmers protests in central India and the new state governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have all done it. So the CPI-M must do it here," said Mr Ramachandran.

Mr Ramachandran added that the agrarian economy is in doldrums as all cash crops have suffered huge drop in prices.

"Agriculture in Kerala is reeling and farmers are in dire straits after the state witnessed the worst ever floods in a century in August. Hence, the Vijayan government should immediately take steps to write off all farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh," he said.

"If he fails to do so, he will have to face a massive protest by the Congress led UDF," said Mr Ramachandran, who is a Lok Sabha member from Badagara constituency in Kozhikode district.

He also said Congress President Rahul Gandhi will arrive in the state in the last week of January and will address party workers.