Wedding Photos Allegedly Morphed For Pornographic Use By Kerala Studio

The complaint against Sadayam Shoot & Edit, a studio in Vadakara town in Kozhikode was reportedly made after several women spotted morphed images of them at weddings, circulating on social media.
Sadayam studio was sealed by police after they recovered several documents and the two owners of the studio, Dineshan and Satheeshan were arrested along with the co-owners, the chief minister said as a reply in the Kerala Assembly. He also said that police was looking for Bibeesh, another person involved in the crime.
The news about the studio created a stir in the locality as the families who had hired these photographers were anxious after the morphing incident came to light.
Mr Vijayan was replaying to a submission by CK Nanu of JD-S on the need for a detailed probe into the complaints against the owner and staff of Sadayam studio.
The Kerala State Women's Commission had also initiated a suo motu case on the matter, directing the Superintendent of Police to form a special team to probe the issue under their supervision.