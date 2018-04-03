Wedding Photos Allegedly Morphed For Pornographic Use By Kerala Studio Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a special investigation team was set up to probe the case.

Share EMAIL PRINT Sadayam studios were sealed by police after several documents were recovered. Thiruvananthapuram: A studio in Kerala's Kozhikode district that specialised in wedding photography and other family functions allegedly morphed photographs of women, taken during weddings, and used them for pornographic purposes. A special investigation team was set up to probe the case, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



The complaint against Sadayam Shoot & Edit, a studio in Vadakara town in Kozhikode was reportedly made after several women spotted morphed images of them at weddings, circulating on social media.



Sadayam studio was sealed by police after they recovered several documents and the two owners of the studio, Dineshan and Satheeshan were arrested along with the co-owners, the chief minister said as a reply in the Kerala Assembly. He also said that police was looking for Bibeesh, another person involved in the crime.



The news about the studio created a stir in the locality as the families who had hired these photographers were anxious after the morphing incident came to light.



Mr Vijayan was replaying to a submission by CK Nanu of JD-S on the need for a detailed probe into the complaints against the owner and staff of Sadayam studio.



CK Nanu pointed out that that the incident had serious implications and that people wanted the government to ensure the criminals were punished severely.



The Kerala State Women's Commission had also initiated a suo motu case on the matter, directing the Superintendent of Police to form a special team to probe the issue under their supervision.



