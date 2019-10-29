Weather Officials Issue 'Orange', 'Yellow' Alerts For Kerala Districts

Weather Office warned against bad weather condition in some parts of Kerala (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an ''orange alert'' in Trivandrum and Kollam districts for today, in Ernakulam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts for October 30, and in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for October 31.

Similarly, a ''yellow alert'' has been sounded for today in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts, in Trivandrum, Kollam, Trissur and Palakkad districts for October 30, and in Ernakulam, Trissur and Idukki districts for October 31.

An orange alert warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area, while yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.