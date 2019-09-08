Wayanad's Beloved 30-Year-Old Elephant Dies, Many People Pay Homage

Maniyan shared an unusual bond with humans as he never caused any damage to life or any property.

A 30-year-old male elephant, Maniyan, was found dead in the Pullumala forest in Kerala's Wayanad district on Sunday.

Range officer, Ratheesan told news agency ANI, "When the incident took place, locals heard Maniyan shouting and later found him lying dead on the ground. He was miserably attacked by another elephant. Doctors have examined the body."

Maniyan suffered multiple injuries on his forehead and belly after being attacked by another elephant.

The elephant shared an unusual bond with humans as he never caused any damage to life or any property.

Many people from nearby areas, including Pulpally, Irulam and Sultan Bathery came to Pullumala forest to pay homage to the elephant.

