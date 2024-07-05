Video Of Black Magic Objects At Kerala Congress Leader Residence Goes Viral

"Such threats will not affect me", Kerala Congress leader K Sudhakaran said.

A purported video allegedly showing objects related to black magic found at the residence of KPCC president and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran went viral on social media on Thursday.

Television channels aired the video, which showed a few people extracting objects from buried spots, purportedly related to black magic, at Mr Sudhakaran's Kannur residence.

After the video was broadcast, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president told the media that it was an old video and that he was not afraid of such threats.

In the video, Mr Sudhakaran and Kasaragod MP and senior Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan were allegedly heard speaking.

"You can ask the details with Unnithan," Mr Sudhakaran said when asked about their presence on the spot when the objects were dug out. Such threats will not affect me, he said.

Mr Unnithan has not reacted to the video.

When reporters inquired about the alleged finding of such materials at the party headquarters, Mr Sudhakaran said he had also heard about it.

In the video, a third person, suspected to be an astrologer, was seen taking out certain figurines of Theyyam, some ash, and other coloured powders allegedly used for a black magic ritual.

The voice of a man in the video refers to an item recovered and says it was some black magic material meant to affect the head.

The issue has sparked interesting debates on social media.

In a Facebook post, Congress ideologue Cherian Philip commented that in this modern scientific era, those who believe and practice evil superstitions and black magic are cowards.

He said that in Kerala society, which has rejected superstitions and evil practices, those who still engage in sorcery and other evil acts are mere criminals.

"Those who adopt deceitful means to destroy their opponents have criminal minds. Progressives, political activists, and media outlets should never support such people. They should be dismissed with contempt," Philip added.

