Video: Truck Rolls Back On Slope, Misses Woman On Scooter By Inches

A Kerala woman had a near-death experience after a truck lost control on an incline and rolled backwards into her scooter on the road to Kozhikode Medical College. The incident reportedly occurred around 7:30 am on the uphill stretch between Peringalam town and the medical college, near CWRDM.

The woman, identified as Ashwathi, a resident of Ozhayadi, was riding her red scooter behind a truck carrying hollow bricks when the mishap occurred.

According to CCTV footage reviewed by NDTV, the truck, which had halted on the slope, suddenly began sliding backwards. The woman, riding just behind it, tried to reverse but could not do so in time.

The truck hit her scooter, throwing her onto the road. The vehicle then crushed the scooter and continued rolling until it came to a halt after hitting a roadside tree.

She had a miraculous escape. The truck missed her by inches as she fell to the side. Locals, alarmed by the loud crash, rushed to the scene and quickly took her to a nearby hospital.

She reportedly suffered minor injuries and is out of danger.

Police are investigating the incident, and a case has been registered. Preliminary reports suggest a possible mechanical failure in the truck's braking system.

Last year, a Telangana woman was seen lying motionless on a railway track as a goods train thundered past her, yet she emerged completely unharmed. The footage, obtained by NDTV, shows the woman staying completely still between the rails while several coaches of the train roll over her.

In 2023, a cargo vehicle tumbled down a steep mountain road, landed on its driver, and yet, the man walked away nearly unharmed. The event unfolded in Liangshan, Sichuan Province, and was captured on video.