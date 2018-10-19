Woman Devotee 10 Minutes From Sabarimala Shrine, Blocked By Protesters

Sabarimala: Kavitha Jakkal is escorted by policemen on her trek to Sabarimala temple

Two women started a 5-km uphill trek towards the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala, escorted by about a 100 policemen in riot gear shielding them from a sea of protestors determined to stop them from reaching the hilltop temple of Lord Ayyappa.

The two, including a journalist, are expected to make it to the shrine, on the third day since the temple opened for the first time after the Supreme Court last month overturned a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age, or between 10 and 50 years, entering Sabarimala.

After reaching the shrine, they have to climb 18 steps to the sanctum sanctorum, and walk into history.

Not a single woman in that age group has managed to enter the temple since Wednesday.

Kavitha, a journalist with Mojo TV from Hyderabad, started the climb in riot gear and a black helmet, ring-fenced from protesters by policemen. The other woman, wearing black clothes and carrying the traditional prayer kit irumudikkettu offered to Lord Ayyappa, is walking separately, also with heavy police escort.

Both started the 4.6-km climb from the base camp Pamba. Senior police officer IG Sreejith led the police teams escorting the women. The police said they will ensure safe passage to the women all the way to the temple.

Eyewitnesses said some protestors have started moving towards the two women.

Protests by devotees in the last two days to block women from entering the temple led to violence and clashes at the base camps of Nilakkal and Pamba. Reporters were attacked, their vehicles damaged, and women who started the long climb forced to turn back amid threats and intimidation.

On Thursday morning, two journalists of the New York Times who tried to reach the temple had to return after protestors blocked their way.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said no one would be allowed to stop women from going to Sabarimala.