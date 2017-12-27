Trolled, Threatened Online, Actor Parvathy Files Complaint Against Abusers Parvathy TK, an award-winning actor from Kerala had, recently commented on some dialogues in the 2016 Malayalam movie, Kasaba, that have widely been considered as derogatory to women.

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Actor Parvathy has filed a police complaint against online trolls who made her abusive comments THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Viciously trolled on online platforms for days, award-winning actor Parvathy TK has filed a police complaint against the cyber bullying after threats of acid attacks and even rape were hurled at her for calling out some dialogues in the



"It (the abuse) couldn't get worse. A lot of people were pulling me down, threatening and abusing me," the 29-year-old actor said in an exclusive phone interview, stressing that she had read "every single word" that had been written about her in this context.



It was on the sidelines of an open forum at the international film festival of Kerala in state capital Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month that she had advocated against glorifying prejudice against women on screen.



Ms Parvathy had, without naming Mammootty, but referring to him as an actor par excellence, spoken of her disappointment with the dialogues against women in film, Kasaba. She was immediately criticised by fans of Mammootty. Soon, it became rancorous and threatening.



The actor from Kerala, who won the Best Female Actor Award at last month's International Film Festival of India in Goa, for a Malayalam thriller, 'Take Off', told NDTV that her reference to the movie was largely about "generating a debate on how women are portrayed in cinema and how issues such as this should be handled", and the need to draw a line between "what is reflected in society and what is glorified in cinema".



Ms Parvathy, however, wasn't the first one to have red-carded some of the dialogues mouthed by Mammootty's character, a police officer, in the movie. In 2016 when the film was released, many women activists had spoken out against the dialogues in the movie. Former Congress legislator KC Rosakutty, who then headed the Kerala Women's Commission, had said



