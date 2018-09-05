Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Ban On Malayalam Book Meesha

A bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra said a book must not be read in a "fragmented manner" but as a whole.

Kerala | | Updated: September 05, 2018 12:32 IST
Top court said the craftsmanship of a writer deserves to be respected. (File photo)

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to ban the book 'Meesha' for allegedly depicting Hindu women visiting temples in derogatory light, saying "craftsmanship of a writer deserves to be respected".

A bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra said a book must not be read in a "fragmented manner" but as a whole.

"Subjective perception about a book should not be allowed to enter legal arena with regard to censorship," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench also said that the writer should be allowed to play with words like a painter who plays with colour.

The supreme court's order came on a plea by Delhi resident N Radhakrishnan, who had sought to omit excerpts from the Malayalam novel 'Meesha' (moustache) written by S Hareesh. 

