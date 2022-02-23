Puppy Stuck In Commode For 3 Days Rescued In Kerala, Now In A New Home

Heartwarming visuals showed a policeman feeding the puppy

A puppy that was stuck in an unused toilet in Kerala for three days has finally been rescued. The animal received a new life due to the intervention of residents as well as the fire department at Nedumangad town in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The puppy was stuck inside the commode of an unused toilet. Its desperate cries for help alerted the residents, who then contacted the Nedumangad fire department.

Videos of the entire episode show the fire department officials breaking parts of the commode but being unable to pull the animal out. They finally managed to complete the rescue act by breaking the commode further.

Given that the puppy was stuck there for three days and was in visible pain, officials suspected that it would not survive the ordeal. Officials said that it is eating well now and is currently in a new home. Heartwarming visuals showed a policeman feeding the puppy.

