Equality vs Faith: The Sabarimala Stand-Off Explained In 10 Points

Numerous protesters camped outside Nilakkal in an attempt to prevent women from entering (AFP File Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: A religious stricture banning women between 10 and 50 years from entering the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala has always raised eyebrows in the past, but never did it spark violent protests that shocked an entire nation. Two days after the hill-shrine opened its doors to the public, Hindu devotees continued to lay seige to the holy hill on Friday - vandalising vehicles in open defiance of the police and threatening to force back any woman who dares visit the temple.