Sangh Spreading Terror, Destroying Sabarimala's Culture: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blamed Wednesday's violence against the entry of women into the Sabarimala shrine on "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed attackers" and accused the outfit of trying to destroy the temple's individuality.

The chief minister, who left for United Arab Emirates on Wednesday for a four-day visit, wrote a blog on his Facebook page on the issue today and shared translated excerpts from it on Twitter.

"Sabarimala has a uniqueness that other temples lack. It allows entry for people of all faith. Sangh Parivar and RSS have always been intolerant of this fact. They have made many attempts to erase this distinction of Sabarimala," he wrote, referring to the fact that Sabarimala, unlike many other temples in Kerala, allows entry to non-Hindus.

"In many cases, they (the RSS) tried to eliminate the Sabarimala beliefs associated with Vavar," Mr Vijayan wrote in his blog in Malayalam.

Vavar, also known as Vavaraswami, was a Muslim who initially fought with Lord Ayyappa (the deity at Sabarimala) but later became his ally. There is a shrine dedicated to Vavar next to the main temple in Sabarimala.

Accusing the attackers in Sabarimala of being motivated by "casteist and feudal ideologies", Mr Vijayan wrote, "The role they played in eliminating the rituals performed at Sabarimala by Adivasi-Malayaran community is common knowledge. The present troubles must be seen in this light. The RSS backed attackers are obstructing believers and spreading terror".

"Encouraging such movements will eventually lead to the banishment of backward classes from places like Sabarimala. All believers must condemn this attack on Sabarimala," he further wrote.

The Sabarimala temple opened for the first time on Wednesday after the Supreme Court's historic September 28 order ending the ban on the entry of female devotees aged between 10 years and 55 years. Large crowds gathered at the base camp at Nilackal to prevent women from trekking to Sabarimala. Several people including journalists were injured after the protestors turned violent.

Making it clear that the government would not allow the temple to be turned into a "war zone", Mr Vijayan said that any attempt to prevent people from trekking the holy hills would be dealt with.

Reacting to developments at Sabarimala, BJP Kerala president PS Sreedharan Pillai today demanded a judicial probe into the circumstances that led to the violence at Nilackal.

"We also saw on TV, the policemen threw away framed pictures of Lord Ayyappa," Mr Pillai alleged.

He said his party will continue to "support devotees" and protest at Nilackal till the Ayyappa shrine closes on October 22.

Senior BJP leader and the party's lone legislator in Kerala, O Rajagopal has said that the government should convene a special assembly session to discuss the developments on the Sabarimala issue.

(With inputs from PTI)