Sabarimala Temple Live Updates: Shutdown In Kerala Today, BJP Worker Dies After Stone-Throwing

Protests broke out in various parts of state after the entry of the two women.

Kerala | Edited by | Updated: January 03, 2019 08:41 IST
Protests and violence erupted in Kerala on Wednesday after two women entered Sabarimala.

New Delhi: 

Protests have erupted across Kerala after two women below 50 walked into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala before daybreak on Wednesday, becoming the first to do so since the Supreme Court ordered the end of a decades-old ban on women of menstrual age entering the shrine. The ruling BJP and other groups have called for a state-wide shutdown today. The Congress-led United Democratic Front said it would observe a "black day". A Sabarimala Karma Samithi activist who was injured during stone pelting in yesterday's clash has also succumbed to the injuries.

In a video accessed by NDTV, the women were seen hurrying into the shrine, dressed in all-black and escorted by the police yesterday. The temple was later shut down for ritual "purification" briefly before reopening to devotees.
 

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from Sabarimala Temple:


Jan 03, 2019
08:41 (IST)
Kerala DGP Loknath Behara has warned of strict action against those indulging in violence during the shutdown.
Jan 03, 2019
08:35 (IST)
Chandran Unnithan, 55, was injured in clashes between CPI(M) and BJP workers in Pandalam . He was a member of a group called Sabarimala Karma Samithi. He was injured on the head in stone-throwing allegedly from the CPI(M) office and died in hospital. Police are investigating the man's death.
Jan 03, 2019
08:23 (IST)
A 12-hour shutdown called by BJP and other parties began today morning after widespread right-wing protests against the entry of two women into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.







