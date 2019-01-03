Sabarimala Temple Live Updates: Shutdown In Kerala Today, BJP Worker Dies After Stone-Throwing

Protests and violence erupted in Kerala on Wednesday after two women entered Sabarimala.

Protests have erupted across Kerala after two women below 50 walked into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala before daybreak on Wednesday, becoming the first to do so since the Supreme Court ordered the end of a decades-old ban on women of menstrual age entering the shrine. The ruling BJP and other groups have called for a state-wide shutdown today. The Congress-led United Democratic Front said it would observe a "black day". A Sabarimala Karma Samithi activist who was injured during stone pelting in yesterday's clash has also succumbed to the injuries.

In a video accessed by NDTV, the women were seen hurrying into the shrine, dressed in all-black and escorted by the police yesterday. The temple was later shut down for ritual "purification" briefly before reopening to devotees.



Here are the LIVE UPDATES from Sabarimala Temple: