'Red Alert' Warning For 'Extremely Heavy Rain' In 3 Districts In Kerala

Many places in Malappuram District are under water with some villages being isolated.

A red alert, warning about likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, has been issued for three districts in Kerala where downpour have left some villages submerged and isolated from the rest of the state.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issued red alert for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode this morning. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod, for today.

All educational institutions in Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod and Kottayam districts will remain closed today.

Many places in Malappuram District are under water with some villages being isolated. Heavy crop damage was also reported from various parts of the district. On Monday, a woman died in Malappuram after a tree uprooted and fell over her house, news agency PTI reported.

The Makkootam ghat road in Kannur was also damaged in the heavy rains.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday had predicted ''Fairly widespread'' to ''widespread rainfall'' with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state of Kerala for the next three days.

Under the IMD's rain warning mechanism, red denotes 'take action', orange is for 'be prepared' and yellow is for 'be updated', while green means lack of any kind of directive.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.