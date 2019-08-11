Rahul Gandhi To Visit Flood-Hit Constituency, Camps In Kerala Today

Congress's Rahul Gandhi to tour Wayanad district - his parliamentary constituency - today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin a two-day tour of flood-ravaged Kerala today, during which time he will visit relief camps in Nilambur, Mampad, Edavannappara and attend a review meeting in the Malappuram collectorate. Mr Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad district, one of the worst-hit in the state, in parliament, had been due to visit last week but postponed it so as to not affect relief work.

On Friday, Mr Gandhi described the situation in his constituency as "grim" and said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about aid.

"Spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster," he tweeted.

Mr Gandhi's visit comes hours after the Congress re-elected former president Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, 49, had resigned from the post after the party's disastrous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election; he lost his family's traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh but retained his parliamentary status by winning from Wayana

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a review meeting today; he has held daily briefings and review meetings.

"Rescue teams are working round the clock to ensure evacuations. Heavy rainfall has been posting a major challenge, but all possible measures are being taken," he said earlier.

Nearly 60 people have died across Kerala in the last three days, as the southern state fights widespread flooding leading to landslides - 80 in just two days -, disruption to train and flight services and entire villages being inundated. More than 1.65 lakh people have been evacuated to 1,318 relief camps across the state.

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for Wayanad district over the next two days

Cochin International Airport in Kerala, which suspended operations on Friday morning after heavy rain led to parts of the tarmac being flooded, will restart operations at noon, with an Indigo flight from Abu Dhabi the first to land. The airport has been reopened three hours ahead of schedule - it had originally been planned for 3 pm.

CIAL has informed that the operations of the Cochin International Airport, Kochi (COK) will resume at 12:00 noon tomorrow (11/08/2019). pic.twitter.com/qT7lvDtH0f — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 10, 2019

There is also some relief for passengers on trains, with the previously cancelled Ernakulam to Bengaluru Superfast Express now leaving as scheduled at 5 pm. Earlier in the day another Ernakulam to Bengaluru also left on schedule.

Due to flooding, land slides and trees & boulders falling on railway tracks caused by heavy rains, and consequent disruption of rail traffic, following changes have been made in train services in #Kerala. pic.twitter.com/QU44G6Kn2O — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

A commercial building, located on the Vyithri-Pookode Road in Wayand district, collapsed today.

Two major landslides occurred on Thursday in Malappuram and Wayanad districts, from which at least 18 bodies have been recovered.

The Central Water Commission said the water level in some rivers has risen to a dangerous point.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts over the next two days.

With input from ANI, PTI

